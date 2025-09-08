Indonesian leader fires ministers of finance and security after deadly protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia ’s president announced a Cabinet reshuffle Monday, replacing key economic and security ministers after deadly protests erupted across the country over lawmakers' perks.

Advertisement

The Cabinet shake-up comes as public dissatisfaction rose with President Prabowo Subianto’ s administration and parliament’s perceived insensitivity over economic hardships.

Five ministers lost their jobs, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, a widely respected technocrat who had served as the executive director of the International Monetary Fund and managing director of the World Bank, and Budi Gunawan, the coordinating minister for politics and security.

Subianto chose economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, chairman of the Deposit Insurance Corporation, to replace Indrawati, 63, one of Indonesia’s longest-serving finance ministers.

Violent protests that left seven people dead had gripped Southeast Asia’s largest economy, home to more than 280 million people, after reports that all 580 members of the House of Representatives receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075), in addition to their salaries. The allowance, which was introduced last year, is nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Critics argue that the perk isn’t only excessive, but also insensitive at a time when most people are grappling with a soaring cost of living, taxes and rising unemployment.

The protests grew more violent following the death of 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan. He was reportedly completing a food delivery order when an armored police car sped through a crowd of demonstrators and caused him to fall.

Indrawati's house in South Tangerang, just outside Jakarta, was looted on Aug. 31, alongside the homes of a number of lawmakers.

Analysts see the protests as a culmination of public anger over economic problems that the government has not addressed seriously, including widespread layoffs and declining purchasing power.

Calm largely returned after Subianto last week revoked lawmakers' perks and privileges, including the housing allowance, and suspended overseas trips.

Advertisement