‘Inflation man lashes whip on public again’: Congress slams PM Modi for 4th CNG price hike in 11 days

CNG price in the national capital was hiked by ₹2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks. CNG will now cost ₹83.09 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

This is the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to ₹4 per kg.

Congress slams Centre, accuses PM Modi of ‘looting the public’ Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "looting the public for his rich friends".

Noting that the CNG rates have increased four times in the last 12 days, the party labelled the PM as the "Inflation Man," a term coined by the party to criticise him for these recurring hikes.

“The 'Inflation Man' Modi's whip lashed out at the public again.CNG has been made ₹2 more expensive. In the last 12 days, CNG prices have been increased by ₹6. When did the prices rise,” Congress wrote on X. “Narendra Modi is looting the public for his rich friends.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari lambasted the Centre, accusing the BJP-led government of "gross mismanagement of the economy."

In a post on X, the Congress MP called out Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the crisis of "fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange" in the country.

Questioning the Centre's economic policies, Tewari said that India's import dependence has increased under the BJP government, citing crude oil imports, fertiliser imports, and rising inflation.

“Bhukhe Pet Bhajan Na Hoyi Gopala. The Hon’ble Finance Minister is correct, there is a Crisis of 3F’s - Fuel, Fertiliser & Foreign exchange & it is because of gross mismanagement of the economy in the past 12 years,” he wrote.

Petrol and diesel prices also surge CNG consumers are not alone in absorbing higher costs. Petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 per litre on Monday, 25 May, while diesel climbed by ₹2.71 per litre, the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹102.12 per litre, up from ₹99.51, while diesel has risen to ₹95.20 from ₹92.49, according to industry sources.

The cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices since 15 May now stands at nearly ₹7.5 per litre, bringing fuel costs to their highest levels since May 2022.

Congress and AAP leaders questioned the fuel hike and accused the government of burdening consumers after state elections ended.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Petrol and diesel prices are being increased in instalments so that people's pockets are quietly picked.”

He called Modi “Mahangai Manav Modi” — a play on words linking the prime minister to inflation. "Mehangai Manav Modi strikes again," he said in the post. "For months, I had been warning of an impending economic storm. But Modi Ji, true to form, was busy with elections at the time and the moment the elections ended, he hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹8."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned why India is not buying cheaper fuel from Russia and Iran.