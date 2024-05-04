‘Injustice to Wayanad’, cries CPI’s Annie Raja as Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli
CPI's Annie Raja will be contesting Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. She accused the party of causing ‘injustice to Wayanad voters’ after Congress announced Rahul Gandhi's candidacy from Raebareli in UP.
Annie Raja, CPI candidate from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency contesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, May 3, said it is an "injustice to voters" after the senior Congress leader filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli – his mother Sonia Gandhi's bastion before she became a Rajya Sabha member.