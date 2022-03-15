Inside Chernobyl, 200 exhausted staff toil round the clock at Russian gunpoint

In Vienna, the IAEA said it was concerned, but added that it saw “no critical impact on safety." Later in the day, the agency reported it was no longer receiving monitoring data from Chernobyl and warned that the power cut would create stress for the staff. The following day, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi flew to peace talks in the Turkish city of Antalya to petition both sides to agree to safeguard Ukraine’s nuclear safety. In Washington, the U.S. activated its nuclear incident response team.