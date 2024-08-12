Inside Elon Musk’s hands-on push to win 800,000 voters for Trump
Dana Mattioli , Joe Palazzolo , Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 12 Aug 2024, 06:13 PM IST
SummaryThe billionaire’s super PAC has had early stumbles as he tackles national politics in his trademark chaos-be-damned style.
Beginning in the spring, Elon Musk quietly blocked out an hour on Fridays for a new pursuit: national politics.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less