Inside Elon Musk’s hands-on push to win 800,000 voters for Trump

But the extent of Musk’s commitment to getting Trump elected was kept under wraps. Musk had emphasized to the group his desire for privacy, according to people familiar with the super PAC. He was angered by a Wall Street Journal report a couple of days after his endorsement that revealed that he told others he had plans to commit around $45 million a month to the group, the people said. He later said on X that he is donating at a lower level.