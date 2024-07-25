Inside JD Vance’s short-lived career as a venture capitalist
Angel Au-Yeung , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryFive years, three firms, two SPAC deals and a bankruptcy are the hallmarks of the Republican vice presidential nominee’s stint in the tech industry.
JD Vance touted his career in venture capital last week in his address to the Republican National Convention. His foray in technology investing, though, was brief by industry standards.
