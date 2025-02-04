Inside the chaotic run-up to Trump’s tariff U-turn

Even for someone as unpredictable as Trump, the past 48 hours of tariff policies have stunned markets and boardrooms across the world. His moves underscored to corporate leaders and foreign officials that he is willing to threaten major economic disruptions—including price increases for people who voted for him in part to lower inflation—to make his point about what he sees as unfair trade practices and other issues such as fentanyl smuggling and illegal border crossings, both the stated motivations for this round of tariffs.