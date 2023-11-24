Inside the Secret Israel-Hamas Negotiations to Release 50 Hostages
Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST
SummaryPresident Biden injected himself into one of the most complex hostage negotiations in modern history, a diplomatic frenzy that involved the heads of the CIA, Mossad, Egyptian intelligence officers and Hamas’s leader in Gaza.
Weeks of secret hostage negotiations with Hamas were hanging by a thread when President Biden phoned the emir of Qatar, a key emissary to the militant group, to deliver an urgent message.
