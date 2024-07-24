Inside the slow-building Biden-Harris relationship
Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Jul 2024, 09:04 PM IST
SummaryThe vice president’s tenure was rocky at first, but over time she became more influential as the president’s comfort level with her increased.
WASHINGTON—Hours before President Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with her first public assignment—helping with the administration’s response to the surge of migrants at the southern border—White House staff working on the issue were still unsure what exactly the announcement would say.
