Inside the slow-building Biden-Harris relationship

Harris entered the White House knowing she had to prove her loyalty to Biden and his top aides. Some of them thought Harris’s ambitions would lead her to overshadow the president and were still skeptical of her after she questioned his busing policy and relationship with segregationist senators during a 2019 Democratic primary debate. Harris terminated her political committees and didn’t staff her top ranks with campaign aides to assuage concerns from the president’s advisers about her bringing what was seen as a messy presidential campaign into the White House.