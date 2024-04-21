Inside the White House’s frenetic scramble to avert a full-blown Middle East war
Michael R. Gordon , Warren P. Strobel , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 21 Apr 2024, 02:29 PM IST
SummaryOver the course of 19 days, U.S. officials raced to contain escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
WASHINGTON—President Biden and his national-security team watched with mounting alarm on April 13 as monitors in the White House Situation Room showed 30, then 60, then over 100 Iranian ballistic missiles streaking toward Israel.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less