Inside Tim Walz’s playbook—as a high school football coach
Andrew Beaton , Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Aug 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummarySome 25 years before he joined the Democratic presidential ticket, Tim Walz was the defensive coordinator for the Mankato West Scarlets, where his obsession with stopping the run helped them to a surprise state championship.
The Mankato West High School football team was clinging to a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter of the 1999 Minnesota state championship when it found itself going backwards.
