Inside Ukraine’s drone war against Putin
The Economist 5 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Summary
- New types of drone are striking deep inside Russia, but scaling up is hard
EARLY IN THE morning of August 25th, a group of drone developers headed to a launch point in southern Ukraine for one of the most daring aerial missions over Russian-controlled territory to date: an attack on a military base deep in Crimea. It was described as a test launch, with many of the prototypes in the drone swarm experimental. But some of them did the job.
