Inside Ukraine’s effort to fortify hundreds of miles of defensive lines
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jul 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Summary
Kyiv must install hundreds of lines of defense fast enough to outpace Russia’s advance. But the effort faces increasingly facing long odds.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine—A line of antitank ditches and barbed wire cuts through the sunflower fields all the way to the horizon here in Ukraine’s battle-scarred east, fortifications the country bets it can lay fast and far enough to halt Russia’s summer offensive. But the defensive gamble is facing increasingly long odds.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story