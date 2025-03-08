The Bharatiya Janata Party on March 8 asked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to stop blaming others and instead do self-introspection.

“From alleging his party, people, constitutional institutions, and media - he has started blaming his own people. I will suggest him to do self-introspection instead of blaming others,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday.

Trivedi was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks in which he said there was a need to filter out leaders and workers from his party who were working for the BJP and warned of strict action, even removals.

Addressing party workers on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit in Ahmedabad, Gandhi said, "the party's first job was to separate two groups of Congress workers and leaders — ones who carry the party ideology in their hearts and stand with the public and the others who were cut off from the public, "half of whom are with the BJP".

Rahul in Gujarat for two days Gandhi's visit to the state is focused on the 2027 assembly polls, for which he has hinted at a major overhaul in the party's state unit and assured a strong plan to defeat the BJP.

"There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership and among workers. Those who are honest with people, fight for them, respect them and have the ideology of the Congress in their heart. And the others who are cut off from the people sit far away, do not respect them, and half of whom are with the BJP," he said.

The Rae Bareli MP said the party's first job should be to filter these two groups, even if it means taking strict action to remove people.

Till the two groups are separated, the people of Gujarat will not believe in the party, he said. He claimed that the people of the state are trapped, and the diamond, textile and ceramic industry is in shambles.

"Look at farmers of Gujarat. They are screaming for a new vision. The vision of the last 20-25 years has failed, and Congress can provide this vision easily. But this is not possible unless these two types of people are filtered," he said.

Gandhi pointed out that Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for over three decades, and whenever he visits the state, the discussions revolve around elections. He saidCongress has not been able to fulfil the expectations Gujarat has had from its leaders for the last 30 years.

Gandhi, on the first day of his visit on Friday, had held meetings with party leaders and district and block-level presidents. The upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9. It will be held in the state after 64 years.

In the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress won only 17 of the 182 seats in the state. However, the party's strength in the House dropped to 12 after the resignation of five MLAs.

The day we have fulfilled our responsibilities, I can guarantee that all the people of Gujarat will support us.