Iran Asks UN to Condemn $20 Million US Bounty for Nuclear Info

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked the United Nations and its nuclear watchdog to denounce a US reward of as much as $20 million for information on Tehran’s nuclear program.

The complaint comes after the State Department announced the reward — along with “possible relocation” — for specific details about Iran’s nuclear facilities and equipment, people associated with the program, including scientists, or their movements.

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President Donald Trump, who launched a war against Iran alongside Israel in late February, has openly spoken about again bombing Tehran’s nuclear facilities and has cited his intention to prevent the Islamic Republic from ever developing nuclear weapons as justification for the conflict. The US and Israel also conducted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program in June 2025.

The US plea for information last week, which is under the government’s “rewards for justice” program, warned that Iran has enriched its uranium to 60% and that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inability to monitor Tehran’s activities makes it difficult to know anything about the status of the programs.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Araghchi urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the president of the UN Security Council and IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi to condemn the offer and take steps to address what he described as threats to nuclear facilities and personnel.

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“Such an approach risks encouraging espionage activities and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical personnel,” he wrote.

The US and Israel killed much of Iran’s senior political and military leadership in the opening salvo of the current war, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the head of the Revolutionary Guards and senior officials involved in the country’s nuclear and security programs.

The latest conflict followed a 12-day war in June 2025 in which the US and Israel struck key Iranian nuclear facilities, which Trump claims “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran has since restricted IAEA access, leaving inspectors unable to verify the whereabouts of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, or fully account for elements of its atomic program.

For years, Iran has accused the US and Israel of targeting scientists linked to its nuclear program in an effort to impede its development.

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At least four Iranian scientists were killed between 2010 and 2012, while prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran in 2020.

Israel’s security service has a long history of conducting targeted killings, and after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack, Israeli forces bombed the militant group’s officials in Iran, Lebanon and in the Qatari capital Doha.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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