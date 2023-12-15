Iran hoped to profit from Israel-Hamas war, but big gains still elude it

Iran has demonstrated that it has a network of allies and aligned militias across the region that can harass international forces and be quickly activated, with 92 attacks since Oct. 17 against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, with only a limited military U.S. response. Tension has increased between Washington and the Iraqi government over Baghdad’s failure to stop the attacks—a rift that benefits Iran. Neither Washington nor Israel has struck back at Houthi attacks in the Red Sea from Yemen. One Israeli official said all this may have emboldened Tehran.