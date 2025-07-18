Iran is moving to rearm its militia allies
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Jul 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Summary
A pattern of high-value weapons seizures shows Tehran is making new efforts to replenish the stocks of its militia allies across the Middle East.
Iran suffered a significant setback when Israel killed top military leaders and the U.S. struck its nuclear facilities, but a pattern of high-value weapons seizures shows Tehran is making new efforts to arm its militia allies across the Middle East.
