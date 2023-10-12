Iran Knew Hamas Was Planning Attacks, But Not Timing or Scale, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON—Tehran likely knew Hamas was planning operations against Israel but didn’t know the precise timing or scope of the surprise attack the group mounted last week, according to a preliminary unclassified assessment by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The judgment by the American intelligence community represents an initial effort to determine what role Iran might have played in an attack that has sent shock waves through the region.

The assessment also notes that U.S. intelligence agencies haven’t reached a definitive conclusion and will be looking in coming weeks at whether some in the regime might have had knowledge of what was being planned or helped direct the attacks.

“We have not currently seen anything to suggest Iran supported or was behind the attack," said a U.S. official who shared the assessment. “Our experience tells us though that it is premature to draw any final conclusion on the issue."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack and gave the green light for it at a meeting on Oct. 2, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed militant group.

The unclassified intelligence assessment doesn’t address the October meeting.

U.S. officials have long said Iran provides Hamas with weapons and financing, and Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, said Tuesday that Tehran was “complicit" in the attacks.

“They have provided the lion’s share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas," he said. “They provide training, they have provided capabilities, they have provided support, and they have had engagement in contact with Hamas over the years and years."

A key question for western intelligence agencies is whether Iran played a more direct role, including by helping to plan or coordinate the attacks.

In addition to the unclassified assessment the U.S. has also shared classified information in closed meetings to lawmakers. That includes intelligence indicating some Iranian leaders were surprised when Hamas’s unprecedented assault took place, according to five officials familiar with the classified reports. The officials didn’t detail the kind of intelligence or identify which leaders were surprised.

Iran’s role in the bloody Hamas attack, which has killed more than 1,200 Israelis and at least 22 U.S. citizens, is important because Israel has threatened to retaliate against Tehran if it was found to have direct involvement, and because such involvement would pressure President Biden to take an even tougher stance against Iran.

U.S. officials said that Tehran hasn’t reached out to Washington through third parties or diplomatic channels to say that it played no role in Saturday’s onslaught.

Officials familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments said the Central Intelligence Agency and other agencies issued a series of classified reports this year warning of the prospects of heightened violence between Israel and Palestinians. Those reports, which officials said were likely included in Biden’s daily briefings, didn’t pinpoint the time or scale of the unprecedented assault.

The U.S. remains concerned about what actions Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia group that has been long supported by Iran, and Tehran might take now, especially if Israeli forces begin a ground incursion in Gaza.

The Biden administration has warned Hezbollah and Iran not to escalate the conflict. A U.S. carrier strike force has been positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean in a step American officials have said is aimed at deterring the militant group from opening up a northern front in Israel.

Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Warren P. Strobel at Warren.Strobel@wsj.com and Michael R. Gordon at michael.gordon@wsj.com