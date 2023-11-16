Iran Maintains Steady Expansion of Nuclear Program
Tehran continued to expand its nuclear program, including its stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium in recent months, although it hasn’t stepped up the pace of its nuclear-fuel production amid the current turmoil in the Middle East.
