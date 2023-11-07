Iran Might Have Miscalculated in Gaza
SummaryIt had an interest in dividing Israel from Arab states. So far that hasn’t happened.
Most news and commentary describes the war in Gaza as the latest brutal episode in the conflict between Israelis and Arabs. That is one dimension, but from the perspective of world-power politics, it isn’t the most important. What really matters in the Middle East is the battle between Iran, increasingly backed by Russia and China, and the loose and uneasy group of anti-Iranian powers that includes Israel and the American-backed Arab states.