Iran president’s crash highlights struggle to upgrade an aging fleet
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Summary
- Ebrahim Raisi died aboard a U.S.-made helicopter model that dates to the Vietnam War era, a reflection of Tehran’s difficulty in securing parts amid sanctions
In July, the commander of Iran’s air force used a set of public remarks to offer some offhand praise for the country’s chopper armada. “Today, the Iranian Army Aviation functions as the largest and strongest helicopter fleet in West Asia," Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani said at a press conference.
