Iran president’s crash highlights struggle to upgrade an aging fleet

The Mi-17, which made its debut in the late 1970s, roughly a decade after the Bell 212, is among the more recent purchases of helicopters made by Iran, having been procured from Russia two decades ago, according to Cirium Ascend. Most aircraft currently flying in Iran were bought in the 1970s, when the previous U.S.-backed regime ruled Iran. Today, the average age of the country’s 290 helicopters is roughly 38 years, compared with a global average of about 23 years, said Rob Morris , global head of consultancy at Cirium Ascend.