Iran pulls most forces from Syria, in blow to Tehran’s regional ambitions
Lara Seligman , Jared Malsinm , Benoit Faucon , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Jan 2025, 10:13 AM IST
SummaryThe withdrawal marks the demise of a yearslong effort in which Tehran used Syria as a hub in its regional strategy to spread influence and wage proxy war against the U.S. and Israel.
Iranian forces have largely withdrawn from Syria following the Assad regime’s December collapse, according to U.S., European and Arab officials, in a significant blow to Tehran’s strategy for projecting power in the Middle East.
