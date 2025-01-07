Iran pulls most forces from Syria, in blow to Tehran’s regional ambitions

As the Assad regime collapsed, thousands of Iran-backed militia fighters were still in the country, mainly in eastern Syria, with some scattered in Damascus, Aleppo and elsewhere. Most of those in eastern Syria, including IRGC officers, along with Afghan, Iraqi, Lebanese and Syrian fighters, fled to al-Qaim, a border town on the Iraqi side, said Western and Arab officials. Some of the Iranians based in Damascus flew to Tehran, while Hezbollah fighters in the west of the country fled by road to Lebanon, they said.