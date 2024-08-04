Iran rebuffs calls for restraint in its response to killing of Hamas leader
SummaryU.S. and Arab diplomats sought to head off a spiral of violence over the death of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as authorities were investigating the security breaches that led to the attack.
Iran rejected U.S. and Arab efforts to temper its response to the killing of Hamas’s top political leader in Tehran, as authorities were investigating the security breaches that led to the attack.
