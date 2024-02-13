Iran rethinks its role as a regional troublemaker

These woes would test able politicians. Unfortunately, the government, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, is widely regarded as the Islamic Republic’s most inept yet, as well as its most hardline. Most of his ministers are either IRGC veterans or graduates of Imam Sadiq, a seminary-cum-university in the capital with an ideological bent. They are ill-equipped. For the last six months they have imported petrol at market prices to make up a shortfall in local production. Even so they continue to subsidise it to keep the price to motorists at two cents a litre, for fear of the unrest that might follow a price hike. Earlier governments raided public pension funds. To deal with the resulting deficit, parliament last month decided that workers would have to stay in their jobs for an extra five years, prompting protests by pensioners.