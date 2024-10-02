Mint Primer | Iran strikes Israel: What next?

How will the US respond?

The US has pledged to stand firmly by Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the larger question remains: can the US afford the moral responsibility of escalating tensions that could push the world closer to war, or is it already complicit? This also raises the question of whether a full-scale regional war is on the horizon, one that might only end with a shift in US policy. Despite Washington's diplomatic posturing, does this situation reflect a decline in American influence and its ability to rein in its increasingly assertive ally, Israel, and Netanyahu?