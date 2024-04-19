Iran targeted with sanctions, export controls after attack on Israel
SummaryThe U.S. has rolled out a new package of economic measures aimed at impeding the country’s drone program.
The U.S. has hit Iran with a new wave of sanctions and export controls in response to the country’s recent air attack on Israel, a move aimed at grounding Iran’s drone program and pinching its national revenue.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more