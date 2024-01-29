Iranian allies brace for US response to deadly drone strike

Tensions in the Middle East entered a new, combustible stage after a drone attack by Iranian-backed militants killed three American service members, pushing Washington to consider its response in a broader conflict that has now turned deadly for the U.S.

The attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan near the Syria border was carried out by Iranian-backed militants in Syria and Iraq, President Biden said Sunday, and signaled an escalation in hostilities that have been growing since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. Biden said the U.S. would respond.

The Biden administration has to weigh a response forceful enough to deter Iranian allies from conducting further attacks on U.S. forces and interests, while avoiding getting bogged down in another war in the Middle East.

Tensions have grown in the Middle East since Israel launched its war in Gaza, but the killing of three American service members significantly raises the stakes for the U.S. In an election year, the Biden administration faces growing pressure to strike Tehran’s allies hard enough to deter further aggression.

“The breadth of the spectrum of next moves by the U.S. in concert with its allies has widened. Clearly this heightens the stakes," said Andrew Borene, a former senior official at the National Counterterrorism Center and now executive director at Flashpoint, an intelligence firm. “There is risk in not doing enough, and seeing more attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial shipping, and there is also clearly a risk in escalating a conflict with Iran itself."

The U.S. hasn’t conducted a military operation on Iranian soil in four decades, but has over the years hit Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq and imposed a raft of sanctions aimed at choking military funding for Tehran’s regional allies.

A range of targets short of hitting Iran directly is available to Washington, such as Iranian military personnel in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, Iranian ships, and the Iranian-backed militia deemed responsible for the weekend strike. The U.S. could also tighten economic sanctions on Iran or conduct cyber operations targeting security infrastructure in Iran, Borene said.

Iran has denied any link to the drone strike. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Monday called any allegations of Iranian involvement “baseless accusations" designed to draw the U.S. back into another war in the Middle East.

“The responsibility for the consequences of provoking allegations against Iran lies with those who bring up such baseless claims," Kanaani told reporters in Tehran.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of pro-Iranian militias, claimed responsibility for attacks on three U.S. bases in Syria, including Al Tanf, which is close to the attacked outpost near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.

For years, Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq have sought to drive out American troops from the Middle East, and since Oct. 7, Iran’s network of armed groups across the region has stepped up attacks on Israeli and American interests, aiming to impose a cost for the war in Gaza.

Lebanese militia Hezbollah has exchanged hundreds of missiles and rockets with the Israeli military across the border and lost more than 150 fighters in the skirmishes. The Iranian-backed Houthi group in Yemen has attacked vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping.

Iranian militias in Iraq have also claimed responsibility for recent ballistic missile attacks on the U.S. Al-Asad Airbase that caused minor injuries to American and coalition personnel.

Such attacks have appeared designed to avoid crossing red lines that might prompt direct military retaliation against Tehran itself. As clashes have intensified, however, and Israel has refused demands by Iran and its allies to cease fighting in Gaza, Iran and the U.S. have gradually been drawn deeper into the conflict.

The U.S. has responded to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea with airstrikes on Yemeni soil, most recently on Saturday. Two Navy SEALs were lost at sea during an operation to seize a vessel carrying Iranian-made missile parts bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen. Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike killed five military advisers with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria.

For decades, Iran has provided the financial and military backbone of a network of loyal militias across the Middle East that serves to broaden its military footprint and push back against American and Israeli influence. The groups include Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, militias in Iraq and Syria, and Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

While funded and armed by Tehran, those groups have domestic agendas of their own and operate with some measure of autonomy, which allows Tehran to distance itself from their actions, and largely avoid any blowback.

During the Iraq war, Iranian-backed militias there killed more than 600 U.S. soldiers, according to the Justice Department, without prompting direct American retaliation on Iranian soil. Even as the war wound down, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq continued to target U.S. soldiers.

A Telegram channel close to pro-Iranian militias said Sunday’s attack marked retaliation for a U.S. strike in the south of Baghdad a few days ago, during which two militia members were killed.

“Now it is up to America to stay in Iraq and Syria or to leave," it said.

Iran-backed militias have carried out more than 150 attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military returned to operations in areas of northern Gaza, from where it had pulled out most of its troops. Israel urged Palestinians to evacuate from parts of Gaza City and northern Gaza to the central part of the strip. The Israeli military had largely shifted focus to Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, where Israel believes Hamas’s leadership is hiding underground, but Israeli officials said the group was trying to re-establish civilian control with its police force in areas of northern Gaza.

Over the past day, the military said it had killed armed militants in skirmishes and used warplanes to bomb antitank posts, tunnel shafts and observation posts used by Hamas.

Aresu Eqbali, Benoit Faucon and Rory Jones contributed to this article.

Write to Sune Engel Rasmussen at sune.rasmussen@wsj.com