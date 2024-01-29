Iranian allies brace for US response to deadly drone strike
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jan 2024, 06:26 PM IST
SummaryThe attack by Iranian-backed militants on a U.S. outpost in Jordan killed three American service members.
Tensions in the Middle East entered a new, combustible stage after a drone attack by Iranian-backed militants killed three American service members, pushing Washington to consider its response in a broader conflict that has now turned deadly for the U.S.
