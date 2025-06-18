Iranian exiles watch Israel’s attacks with joy tainted by fear

At Hedayat, three friends said it took a while to get used to discussing politics in public places, because doing so at home could be deadly. Iranian writer Abbas Maroufi opened the bookstore after he was arrested, was banned from publishing and escaped from Iran in 1996. His daughter, Mehregan Maroufi, took it over after his death in 2022. It is one of the first ports of call for newly arrived expats and exiles.