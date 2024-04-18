Iran’s attack ended the shadow war
SummaryNow that it and Israel are fighting openly, anything is possible, from disaster to a new regional order.
Jerusalem: Iran’s weekend attack permanently altered the strategic picture in the Middle East. For 45 years the two countries engaged in a “shadow war" via proxies, covert operations and clandestine missions. Now they are in open conflict. A range of previously unlikely scenarios, from a complete regional meltdown to a new Israeli-Arab alliance, have become possible.