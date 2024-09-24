Iran’s new president faces a reality check in New York
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Sep 2024, 10:35 AM IST
SummaryMasoud Pezeshkian will try to set new foreign-policy tone in speech to the United Nations but is unlikely to score a breakthrough on sanctions relief.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was elected on a promise to revive his country’s weak economy by convincing the West to lift sanctions on its nuclear program. At his first big diplomatic test—the United Nations General Assembly this week—he’s set to walk away empty-handed.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less