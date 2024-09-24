Iran’s new president faces a reality check in New York

In many respects, Iran has gained from the regional turmoil that has taken place since Hamas’ attacks on Israel nearly a year ago. Tehran has positioned itself as a champion of the Palestinian cause and used its axis of pro-Iranian militia groups to show its regional reach—launching attacks on Israel, U.S. forces and maritime transport in the Red Sea. It has deepened its cooperation with Russia and China and soothed tensions with some neighbors, including re-establishing in spring 2023 what remains a fragile formal relationship with Saudi Arabia.