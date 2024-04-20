Iran’s nuclear calculus has now become more dangerous
Reuel Marc Gerecht , Ray Takeyh , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 20 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST
SummarySupreme Leader Khamenei must wonder if the Islamic Republic’s situation would be better if it had already tested a nuclear weapon. The West shouldn’t underestimate the ailing ayatollah’s need for a glorious legacy.
The rising tensions between Iran and Israel have provoked understandable foreboding. On April 1, an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Iranian commander in Damascus. Last weekend, Iran responded by launching more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, which in turn prompted Israel to strike targets in the Iranian city of Isfahan on Thursday night. As the two historic antagonists climb the tiger’s back, the Biden administration is hardly alone in fearing a regional conflagration.
