Iran’s rise as global arms supplier vexes US and its allies

Iran’s arms industry is growing rapidly, turning the country into a large-scale exporter of low-cost, high-tech weapons whose clients are vexing the U.S. and its partners in the Middle East, Ukraine and beyond.

The transformation of the industry, accelerated by Russia’s 2022 purchase of thousands of drones that altered the battlefield in Ukraine, has helped Tehran scale up its support of militia allies in Middle East conflicts that have intensified alongside Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

One of Iran’s top arms exports, a Shahed suicide drone, designed to carry explosives and crash into its target, was used to kill three American servicemembers in Jordan in an attack by an Iraqi militia group on Jan. 28, U.S. officials said.

The same day, the U.S. Coast Guard confiscated over 200 packages of weapons originating from Iran and bound for Yemen, the U.S. said Thursday. U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, said the shipment was headed for territory controlled by Iran’s Houthi allies, a group whose attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes have disrupted global commerce and drawn airstrikes by the U.S. and U.K., including on a drone-control station in Yemen.

The shipment included components for missiles and underwater and surface drones, Centcom said. It was the month’s second reported seizure following a Jan. 11 operation that yielded Iranian missile parts but resulted in the loss at sea of two U.S. Navy Seals. Iran denies it is arming the Houthis.

Models from the same family of drones that killed the U.S. servicemen in Jordan have been used on many fronts, including by the Houthis, by Iraqi militias targeting Israel and by Russia in its war in Ukraine, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency found in an investigation released this month.

Battlefields in Europe and the Middle East have provided a showcase for Tehran’s emergence as a global arms supplier. In Ukraine, Russia has been using Iranian drones to great effect against military targets and civilian infrastructure, while Mideast militias have employed Iranian-supplied weapons to target the U.S. military, Israel and global shipping interests.

“By exporting these technologies and proving their efficacy in battle, Iran has likely changed the nature of asymmetric warfare forever, potentially giving substantial leverage to previously disadvantaged nonstate actors," said Adam Rousselle, a researcher at the Militant Wire, a network of experts that examines weapons used by nonstate actors. “The consequences…could be disastrous for major powers around the world."

Iran sold about $1 billion in weapons from March 2022 to March 2023, three times as much as the previous year, Deputy Defense Minister Mahdi Farahi said in November. In a tally that omits smuggled weapons, Iran became the world’s 16th-biggest arms seller in 2022 with $123 million in exports, a jump from $20 million in 2017, when Iran was the 33rd-biggest exporter, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The U.S. is the world’s top weapons supplier: U.S. exports under the Foreign Military Sales system climbed to a record $80.9 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.

Iran’s sales include a range of weapons. Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, according to U.S. officials, and Tehran has also supplied ammunition to Russia, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, which controls the country’s defense industry, also supplies weapons free to allies in the Middle East as a way of supporting their activities. Beneficiaries of Iranian support include Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, under what Tehran calls its “Axis of Resistance." The U.S. designates both groups as terrorist organizations.

“We provide assistance to the Palestinians on how to attain military empowerment, enabling them to stand independently under siege," Iran’s mission to the United Nations told the Journal on Monday.

“Iran faces no restrictions or prohibitions on the purchase and sale of weapons" under international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Iranian mission said. Restrictions on Iran’s weapons trade, while lifted by the U.N. last year, have been maintained by the U.S. and the European Union.

Iran’s defense industry was born out of necessity in the 1980s after the U.S. imposed an arms embargo on the newly born Islamic Republic. For years, Iranian arms production was focused on supplying Iran’s armed forces. Iran used drones chiefly for reconnaissance, developing them in the 1980s during the war with Iraq, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency.

Iran’s suicide drones gained international prominence in 2019 when Saudi Arabia said Iran or one of its militia allies was behind a complex missile-and-drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, accusations that Iran denied. By 2021, defense officials in the U.S., Europe and Israel were warning that Tehran’s rapidly developing ability to build and deploy drones was changing the security equation in the Middle East.

But Iran’s suicide drones at the time were often made with widely available components used in the commercial drone market and by hobbyists. In 2021, the Houthis were firing 30 Iranian drones a month on average, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Production scaled up after Iran sold over 2,000 Shahed drones to Russia in 2022, according to security consultants to a European government. At around $20,000 each, the deliveries generated at least $40 million for Tehran, they said.

Iranian drones that have turned up in Ukraine showed a leap in engineering, becoming more accurate through improvements in radio communications, onboard computers and measurement tools, according to Conflict Armament Research, a U.K.-based investigative organization.

Iran’s sale of drone technology to Russia has “brought exponential resources and profitability to the Islamic Republic’s high-tech defense industry," said Lou Osborn, an analyst at All Eyes on Wagner, an open-source research nonprofit.

In a sign of the evolution of Iran’s drone expertise, Moscow enlisted Tehran last year to help build a Russian factory that could produce at least 6,000 drones a year, part of a $1 billion deal between the two countries, the Journal reported. The plant was expected to be operational early this year, the U.S. said in June, releasing a satellite image that it said showed the construction site. It couldn’t be determined how far those plans have progressed. The Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In the Middle East, the influence of Iranian weapons technology isn’t limited to drone production. Hamas used Iranian-made explosives and antitank warheads when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to Israeli Lt. Col. Idan Sharon-Kettler, a weapons expert.

The explosives and engineering know-how used in the attack to blow open the Israeli security fence on the Gaza border, in addition to other equipment used by Hamas in the war, reflected “military intelligence that could only have come from a state actor like Iran," Sharon-Kettler said.

In recent weeks, Iran has been sending increasingly sophisticated equipment to its Houthi allies in Yemen, including drone jammers and parts for long-range rockets and missiles, according to Western officials and advisers, the Journal has reported. A surface-to-air missile used in recent months by the Houthis against U.S. drones in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman is almost identical to a model first exhibited by Iran in September 2023, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said.

Days after the Jan. 28 drone attack on Americans in Jordan, President Biden said he held Iran responsible because it supplied the drone. Iran has denied any connection to the incident.

Days later, the U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions on companies supplying components to Iran’s drone and missile programs, and on Feb. 7 the U.S. military killed a commander in the Iraqi militia that the U.S. blamed for the Jordan attack. The U.S. warned that it would continue to carry out strikes as needed to deter attacks on its forces.

The blossoming of Iran’s weapons-export industry has been a source of revenue in a country isolated by sanctions that impede its ability to sell oil and carry out most banking transactions. The IRGC is “hooked on the cash generated by military sales," said Saeid Golkar, an authority on Tehran’s security services at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“Iran is leaving its fingerprints all over the place," he said.

