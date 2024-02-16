Iran’s rise as global arms supplier vexes US and its allies
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Feb 2024, 11:18 AM IST
SummaryTehran supports Mideast militias with booming weapons industry boosted by Russia’s purchase of drones
Iran’s arms industry is growing rapidly, turning the country into a large-scale exporter of low-cost, high-tech weapons whose clients are vexing the U.S. and its partners in the Middle East, Ukraine and beyond.
