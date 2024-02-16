Iran’s rise as global arms supplier vexes US and its allies

In a sign of the evolution of Iran’s drone expertise, Moscow enlisted Tehran last year to help build a Russian factory that could produce at least 6,000 drones a year, part of a $1 billion deal between the two countries, the Journal reported. The plant was expected to be operational early this year, the U.S. said in June, releasing a satellite image that it said showed the construction site. It couldn’t be determined how far those plans have progressed. The Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment.