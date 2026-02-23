Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Resume This Week in Geneva

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he’s likely to meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff Thursday in Geneva, seeking a diplomatic resolution for the latest standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.

“I believe that still, there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game and a solution is at our reach,” Araghchi said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation. “There is no need for any military buildup, and military buildup cannot help it, and cannot pressurize us.”

The US military has orchestrated a massive military buildup in the Middle East including two aircraft carriers as President Donald Trump presses Tehran for a new nuclear deal. Trump said on Friday he’s considering limited strikes on Iran, risking another destabilizing conflict.

Araghchi reiterated on Sunday that Iran is working on a proposal for an agreement that meets the needs of both parties.

“I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday, in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible,” he said.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s board is scheduled to meet in Vienna on March 2, where diplomats are expected to weigh a new resolution censuring Iran for its nuclear program and could refer it to the United Nations Security Council for further action.

Trump gave Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days last week. He and other US officials have given conflicting signals on what they want out of a deal, but the president now appears to seek a more limited agreement. It is also unclear what types of attacks the Washington may ultimately conduct should talks break down; Israel and the US struck Iran’s nuclear sites and air defense systems extensively last year.

Witkoff told Fox News on Saturday that “zero enrichment” would be a non-negotiable term for a deal, contradicting a semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency report that the US has accepted Iran’s red line of continuing to enrich uranium.

“First of all, enrichment is our right,” Araghchi said Sunday when asked whether Iran would consider agreeing to zero enrichment. Iran has consistently said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and denied seeking nuclear weapons.

“Right now, we are negotiating only nuclear and there is no other subject,” Araghchi said.

Separately, the Financial Times reported on Sunday that Iran agreed to a €500 million deal to acquire thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles from Russia over the course of three years.

--With assistance from Catherine Lucey.

(Corrects spelling of minister’s name in fourth paragraph.)

