Iraq could be the Middle East’s next battleground

Iraqis have long sought to rid their country of foreign forces, both American and Iranian. They have failed to do either. So instead of separating from America or Iran, Iraq’s factions prefer to stay out of the fight. The PMF’s commanders have assured Mr Sudani that they will not use their weapons or fighters on the state payroll to attack Israel. Were Israel to limit its attacks to the iri and avoid hitting population centres, the fallout in Iraq could be limited, though it might be harder to contain if Israel struck near Iraq’s Shia shrine cities where the iri has a presence, or if it hit the pmf. Privately, some Shias might even cheer a strike on the non-pmf militias. “These groups are just criminals and thieves," says a graduate of one of Mr Sistani’s seminaries. “All Iraqis know they are just employees of Iran."