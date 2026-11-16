Ireland Floats EU Carbon Reform Tweaks to Advance Divisive Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland proposed opening the door for the European Union to use international carbon credits earlier than planned and easing rules on free emissions permits in a bid to inject momentum into negotiations over reforming its flagship climate policy.

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The Irish government, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, wants to introduce a pilot phase from 2031 to 2035 for high-integrity imported credits that companies covered by the bloc’s Emissions Trading System could potentially use to meet some of their obligations, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News on Sunday. Under the European Commission’s July proposal, EU companies would be able to use high-quality international credits from 2036.

The proposed overhaul has divided EU governments. Sweden and the Netherlands favor tougher emissions rules and a faster shift to clean energy, while countries including Italy, Poland and Greece are concerned about the cost of moving away from fossil fuels. Both sides say they have enough votes to block the other’s demands.

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“With this compromise text, we are moving the negotiations forward as we look to advance a balanced package for all member states,” said a spokesperson for the Irish presidency.

The international credits would be generated by projects to reduce emissions outside the EU. Their use would affect how quickly the bloc must cut emissions under the trading system from 2036. The Irish proposal sets out six ranges for expected credit purchases, with corresponding annual reductions in the system’s emissions cap ranging from 1.7%, as originally proposed by the commission, to 2.7%. Fewer expected credit purchases would mean faster cuts to the cap, according to the document.

Ambassadors representing EU member states in Brussels are due to discuss the proposal Wednesday. Ireland aims to secure a common position among governments at a meeting of environment ministers on Dec. 11.

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The European Parliament is separately considering amendments to the commission’s July proposal to overhaul the emissions trading system. Once lawmakers and member states agree on their respective positions, they can begin negotiations on the final legislation.

Introduced in 2005, the Emissions Trading System sets gradually shrinking emissions limits on about 10,000 industrial facilities, including steel, cement and fertilizer plants. The system is central to the EU’s effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% from 1990 levels by 2040 and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

In 2025, net greenhouse gas emissions across the EU economy were about 39% lower than in 1990.

The EU has faced mounting pressure from governments and industry groups to ease carbon costs after the Middle East conflict drove up energy prices, adding to concerns about Europe’s competitiveness with China and the US. The overhaul seeks to reduce the cost of the transition to cleaner energy while encouraging companies to continue investing in emissions reductions.

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To bridge the divisions, Ireland also proposed changes to how companies receive free emissions permits. Under the plan, the benchmarks used to determine allocations would be based on the cleanest 10% of production rather than the 10% of best-performing facilities. The benchmarks would also be updated annually instead of every five years.

The proposal eases some of the conditions companies must meet to qualify for free permits, including exempting some of the smallest facilities from certain requirements.

Under the commission’s July proposal, companies would receive 80% of their free permits in annual installments after approval of plans to invest in cutting emissions. The remaining 20% would be released once the investments have been completed and verified to have delivered significant emissions reductions.

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