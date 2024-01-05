Is a two-state solution possible after the Gaza war?
The Economist 7 min read 05 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Summary
- Joe Biden is calling for a new peace process
In trying to plan for the future, world leaders are looking to the past. “When this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next, and in our view it has to be a two-state solution," said Joe Biden, America’s president, in one of his many public statements about the nearly month-long war in Gaza. Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, has made similar comments; so has Emmanuel Macron, the French president. An emergency meeting of the Arab League last month ended with a call for “serious negotiations" towards a two-state solution.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less