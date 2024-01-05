Is a two-state solution possible after the Gaza war?

The biggest problem, however, remains not the details of a solution but the political will to negotiate and implement one. There will be no serious peace process with Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition of far-right and religious politicians. That coalition is unlikely to survive long after the Gaza war, and Mr Netanyahu’s opponents hope that the next government will be more amenable to talks with the Palestinians. “We learned a lesson that we need to separate from them in a good way," says one centrist Israeli lawmaker. “It’s time to start that discussion." But Israeli politicians from the centre and left have avoided the issue in public for more than a decade.