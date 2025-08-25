Is ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar under house arrest? Amit Shah opens up: ‘Should not deliberate much on the issue’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has opened up on the speculation surrounding the resignation of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, dismissing the opposition's claims that he was placed under house arrest. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Amit Shah clarified that Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned due to health issues and rejected suggestions of political pressure.

“Dhankhar Sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure,” the Union Minister said in an interview with ANI.

On speculations of house arrest Amit Shah's comments follow the claims made by some opposition leaders on Dhankhar's ‘house arrest’.

Amit Shah responded to the claims, saying, "It seems like your interpretation of truth and lies is based on what the opposition has to say. We shouldn't make a fuss out of all this. Dhankhar held a constitutional post and discharged his duties as per the constitution. He resigned due to personal health reasons. One should not deliberate much on the issue."

Opposition blames the government The Union Minister's statement comes after several opposition leaders raised questions over Dhankhar's sudden resignation, alleging that Dhankhar had been "silenced" by the government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this was the first time in the nation's history that a vice president's resignation was followed by what he called silencing, ANI reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, also raised concerns over Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

Supreme Court advocate and senior leader Kapil Sibal questioned whether a habeas corpus petition should be filed, considering Dhankhar's absence from public view.

However, the BJP has stated that Dhankhar resigned because of health issues and rejected claims of any disagreements with him.

Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation On 21 July, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Vice-President during the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

He said he wanted "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." As Vice-President, Dhankhar was also serving as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

He submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.