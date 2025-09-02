Is France's PM Francois Bayrou on the brink? Paris grapples with political crisis ahead of Sept 8 confidence vote

France's Prime Minister François Bayrou faces an unprecedented political crisis as he scrambles to save his government ahead of a crucial confidence vote on September 8. The vote, triggered by Bayrou himself over his controversial austerity budget, could end his premiership and leave President Emmanuel Macron grappling with a deeply divided French parliament. Opposition parties have vowed to reject the plan, putting France on the brink of another major political upheaval.

Why is France in this political mess? François Bayrou sought parliamentary approval for his austerity budget, proposing €44 billion ($51 billion) in spending cuts for 2026 to repair public finances.

With a national deficit of 5.8% of GDP and a public debt exceeding 114% of GDP, the French government argues that urgent measures are necessary.

The removal of two public holidays has intensified criticism from opposition parties, who see the budget as an opportunity to topple the centrist government.

What are Bayrou’s last-ditch efforts? In a bid to survive the vote, François Bayrou has held talks with political leaders across the spectrum, including far-right Marine Le Pen and her ally Jordan Bardella.

Left-wing MEP Raphaël Glucksmann has urged France's Prime Minister to delay the vote to negotiate a compromise. With far-left and far-right parties controlling over 320 seats in France's National Assembly, François Bayrou’s path to securing a majority remains highly precarious.

What is French President Macron’s position? President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to serve out his term while urging parties to find common ground on the budget. However, the fractured nature of the parliament, a result of snap elections last year, complicates any resolution. Failure to pass the budget has already unsettled investors and raised concerns across the eurozone.

Could social unrest follow in France? The “Bloquons Tout” (Block Everything) movement is planning coordinated nationwide protests on September 10 in France against the proposed budget cuts, highlighting public discontent and raising the stakes for Bayrou’s government.

