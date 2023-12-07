Is non-attendance at INDIA bloc meeting a response to Congress' 'lone wolf' strategy?
Citing prior engagements, at least three leaders of the INDIA bloc declined the Congress call while also not hiding their disagreement on the ‘lone wolf’ approach played out by Congress in the three Assembly elections
When it started to become clear that the three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – had slipped off the Congress’ hands, the grand-old party scrambled to get the leaders of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance) bloc together and chalk out strategies for the Lok Sabha polls. Three prominent leaders within the INDIA bloc declined the invitation, citing prior commitments, and openly expressed their disagreement with the Congress party's "lone wolf" approach in the recent three Assembly elections. Congress is accused of unilateralism despite being a part of the bloc specifically floated to counter the BJP in the elections.