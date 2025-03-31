‘PM Modi announced retirement in close-door meet at RSS office’: Sanjay Raut’s BIG claim sparks debate

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday to “announce his retirement”. Raut also claimed that a ‘closed-door’ meeting happened to discuss PM Modi's successor, adding that the next PM will be from Maharashtra. This is not the first time speculations around PM Modi's retirement have made it to the news.

Will PM Modi retire as he turns 75 on September 17 this year?

What did Sanjay Raut claim? Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that PM Modi had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to ‘announce his retirement’. He noted that Modi had not visited the RSS headquarters in the past 10-11 years, suggesting that this visit was significant and related to his political future.

Sanjay Raut also mentioned that PM Modi might retire at the age of 75, which he will reach in September 2025.

‘No need to search for Modi’s successor’ Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Raut's claim. Fadnavis said that there is “no need to search” for PM Modi’s successor as he will continue to hold the top post again in 2029.

CM Fadnavis added: “In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it.”

Meanwhile, senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, who was also in Nagpur, said he was not aware of any talk of (PM's) replacement.

Does BJP have a ‘retire at 75’ rule? In May 2024, as India was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, speculations arose about whether PM Modi, who was then seeking a third term, would retire upon turning 75 in September 2025. However, several key BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, dismissed these rumours.

Opposition parties had been reminding voters about the BJP's internal ‘no ticket above 75’ rule. The policy has been in place for several years, with Amit Shah even noting ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that the BJP had decided not to field any candidates above the age of 75. “No one above 75 has been given tickets. This is the party’s decision,” Shah had told The Week while campaigning for the 2019 elections.

It was also reported in 2019 that during a Parliamentary board meeting, BJP leadership was ready to sacrifice policies like denying seats to candidates over 75 years old to prioritise winnability.

However, Amit Shah changed his stance in May 2024 and said, “I want to clarify that there is no such provision in BJP's constitution and Modi ji will lead the country till 2029 and Modi ji will also lead the coming elections."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh was asked about the ‘no ticket above 75’ rule that was reportedly established when he was the BJP president.

To this, the senior BJP leader had replied: "It was never decided. You can write in bold letters that no such decision was taken… I was party president, and I am saying it forcefully that there was no such decision at all. Had it been decided, it would have been mentioned in the party constitution," said Singh.