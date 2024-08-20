Is Putin’s inner circle wobbling?

Mr. Putin likely won’t dispose of Mr. Deripaska as he might other figures, say, in a plane crash or a push out of a window. As Mr. Deripaska told Nikkei Asia, “[The Kremlin] don’t touch me, and we [businessmen] stay out of politics." He likely wouldn’t have spoken so candidly if other members of the business and political elite didn’t agree with him. As political analyst Abbas Gallyamov observed on Telegram, “Deripaska is a very analytical person, so before saying such things, he always absorbs the mood of other elites." “This is not the voice of Deripaska alone."