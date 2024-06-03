Israel and Hamas at odds over US-backed ceasefire proposal
Rory Jones , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jun 2024, 04:51 PM IST
SummaryThe indirect negotiations have stalled mainly because of disagreement over whether an initial, temporary cease-fire and hostage release would lead to a permanent end to the war.
The U.S. continued its push for Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire in Gaza, but the two sides remain at odds over the conditions for ending the fighting.
