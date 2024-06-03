Israel and Hamas at odds over US-backed ceasefire proposal

The U.S. continued its push for Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire in Gaza, but the two sides remain at odds over the conditions for ending the fighting.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made calls to two top Israeli decision makers over the weekend, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, praising Israel for considering a cease-fire agreement and saying that the onus was now on Hamas to accept a deal.

The calls came after President Biden appealed publicly to both sides on Friday to reach an agreement, outlining a path to ending the war that he described as an Israeli proposal, which U.S. officials said was also close to Hamas’s demands.

However, Hamas officials told mediators that they haven’t seen an Israeli proposal that matches the potential deal Biden described. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself caught between U.S. pressure to resume negotiations and the insistence of his right-wing coalition members that the war in Gaza must continue until Hamas is destroyed.

While Hamas officials have said the president’s ideas were serious, the group wants a detailed proposal in writing that reflects what Biden described and includes a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire, according to Arab mediators.

Hamas officials have told mediators that the most recent Israeli proposal they received described a period of “sustainable calm" only in ambiguous terms. Hamas is concerned that Israel wants to return to fighting after a temporary pause and the release of some hostages. “Israel is not serious about negotiating a cease-fire," Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, told Saudi broadcaster MBC Group on Sunday.

Hamas’s chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is in no hurry to end the war, believing that it is drawing Israel into a quagmire that is turning the country into an international pariah while reviving the Palestinian national cause, according to messages Sinwar has sent to mediators from Arab states. Hamas’s political leaders in exile, however, are eager to end the war provided a deal guarantees the group’s survival and grants it a continued role in governing Gaza.

Hamas has become increasingly confident that the group can outlast Israel’s campaign as international condemnation has grown over the Israeli military’s operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, via mediators from Arab states, have stalled mainly because of disagreement over whether an initial, temporary cease-fire and hostage release would lead to a permanent end to the war. Israel wants a free hand to resume fighting and meet its war aims, while Hamas wants Israel to end its invasion of Gaza and withdraw its forces.

Israel’s government remains ambivalent about Biden’s cease-fire push. Netanyahu’s office acknowledged at the weekend that Biden’s statement reflected an Israeli proposal, but suggested that the U.S. leader hadn’t fully reflected Israel’s position. Netanyahu’s office insisted Israel would continue to pursue both the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and the destruction of Hamas as a military and governing force.

Far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition threatened to quit the government if a deal based on Biden’s outline goes ahead. Netanyahu’s majority in Parliament relies on two small far-right parties that give priority to the complete destruction of Hamas, but he also needs to keep the U.S. on side as the war isolates Israel internationally.

The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza are pressing Netanyahu to agree to a deal that returns their loved ones. Israel says that 121 people taken on Oct. 7 remain captive in Gaza, including dozens of dead hostages.

“The notion that Israel would agree to a permanent cease-fire without attaining all of its goals, meaning the return of all of the hostages, destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and ensuring that Gaza can never be a threat to Israel—is a nonstarter," said an official in Netanyahu’s office.

The war in Gaza has complicated Biden’s bid for re-election this November, dividing Democratic Party supporters. Biden on Friday described a cease-fire plan with three stages. An initial six-week cease-fire would involve the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza and the release of some hostages, including women and the elderly.

Biden said the second phase would see a permanent end to the hostilities and the release of remaining hostages, and phase three would involve a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Biden’s speech was designed to put pressure on Hamas to do a deal, said Mairav Zonszein, a senior Israel analyst for the International Crisis Group. But she said that by announcing Israel’s proposal before Netanyahu had done so publicly, Biden was also looking to prompt the Israeli prime minister to move forward despite opposition from the far-right.

Biden is “putting the pressure on Hamas explicitly to accept the deal, but the subtext of it is that Netanyahu needs to also accept the deal," she said.

Write to Rory Jones at Rory.Jones@wsj.com and Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com