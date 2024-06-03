Israel and Hamas at odds over US-backed ceasefire proposal

Hamas’s chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is in no hurry to end the war, believing that it is drawing Israel into a quagmire that is turning the country into an international pariah while reviving the Palestinian national cause, according to messages Sinwar has sent to mediators from Arab states. Hamas’s political leaders in exile, however, are eager to end the war provided a deal guarantees the group’s survival and grants it a continued role in governing Gaza.